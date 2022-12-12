SEASIDE — A young, athletic star is on the rise.

As an eighth grader at Seaside Middle School, Brayden Cooley's school sports are football, basketball, wrestling and baseball.

Brayden Cooley, parents

Brayden Cooley, with parents Curtis and Yvette, took home two gold medals at the United States Powerlifting Association’s Oregon state championship event in Newport.

