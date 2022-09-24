Astoria Fishermen
Sept. 30 St. Helens, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Milwaukie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Tillamook, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Seaside, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 Scappoose, 7 p.m.
Seaside Seagulls
Sept. 30 Tillamook, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Scappoose, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Milwaukie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Astoria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 St. Helens, 7 p.m.
Warrenton Warriors
Sept. 30 Yamhill-Carlton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Corbett, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Rainier, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 North Marion, 7 p.m.
Knappa Loggers
Sept. 30 Clatskanie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Vernonia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Gaston, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Jewell Football
Sept. 30 McKenzie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Eddyville, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21 Siletz Valley, 7 p.m.
Ilwaco Football
Sept. 30 Rainier, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Pe Ell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Napavine, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Morton/White Pass, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 La Conner, 5 p.m.
Naselle Football
Sept. 30 Oakville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Muckleshoot Tribal, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Mossyrock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Taholah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Evergreen Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Astoria Volleyball
Sept. 27 St. Helens, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 29 Seaside, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 Scappoose, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Tillamook, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Banks, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 St. Helens, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 Seaside, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Scappoose, 6:30 p.m.
Seaside Volleyball
Sept. 27 Tillamook, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 Astoria, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 St. Helens, 6:45 p.m.
Oct. 8 Seaside Tournament, TBA
Oct. 13 Tillamook, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Corbett Tournament, TBA
Oct. 18 Astoria, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 St. Helens, 6:45 p.m.
Warrenton Volleyball
Sept. 27 Corbett, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 Yamhill-Carlton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 Neah-Kah-Nie, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Riverdale, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 Banks, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 Rainier, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 Corbett, 6 p.m.
Knappa Volleyball
Sept. 24 Rainier, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 Vernonia, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 Mannahouse, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 Portland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 Nestucca, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Gaston, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Faith Bible, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Clatskanie, 6:30 p.m.
Jewell Volleyball
Sept. 27 Falls City, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 Valor Christian, 5 p.m.
Oct. 4 Perrydale, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Astoria Boys Soccer
Sept. 24 Scappoose, 2 p.m.
Sept. 29 St. Helens, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 Scappoose, 2 p.m.
Oct. 11 Tillamook, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 St. Helens, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 Seaside, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 Scappoose, 7:15 p.m.
Seaside Boys Soccer
Sept. 24 St. Helens, 2 p.m.
Sept. 27 Scappoose, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 Astoria, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 St. Helens, 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 Scappoose, 6 p.m.
Oct. 18 Tillamook, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 Astoria, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 St. Helens, 7:15 p.m.
Astoria Girls Soccer
Sept. 27 Rainier, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 St. Helens, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 Seaside, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 Scappoose, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 11 Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 St. Helens, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 Seaside, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 25 Scappoose, 6:45 p.m.
Seaside Girls Soccer
Sept. 27 Scappoose, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 Tillamook, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 Astoria, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 St. Helens, noon
Oct. 13 Scappoose, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 25 St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
Astoria Cross Country
Sept. 24 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea
Oct. 5 Trojan Relays, Rainier
Oct. 14 Rose City Invitational, Portland
Oct. 20 Valiant Invitational, Beaverton
Oct. 27 Cowapa Championships, Trojan Park
Seaside Cross Country
Sept. 24 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea
Oct. 5 Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach
Oct. 15 DAM Worth It Invitational, Scappoose
Oct. 27 Cowapa Championships, Trojan Park
Warrenton Cross Country
Sept. 24 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea
Oct. 5 Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach
Oct. 15 Lewis & Clark Invitational, Portland
Knappa Cross Country
Sept. 24 Nike XC Challenge, Portland
Oct. 1 Harvest Classic, Longview
Oct. 5 The Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach
Oct. 8 Rainier Invitational, Rainier
Oct. 13 Vernonia Invitational, Vernonia
Oct. 19 NWL Championships, Knappa