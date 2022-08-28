2022 FOOTBALL
ASTORIA FISHERMEN
Sept. 2 Banks 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Mark Morris 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Gladstone 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Estacada 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 St. Helens 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Milwaukie 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Tillamook 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Seaside 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Scappoose 7 p.m.
SEASIDE SEAGULLS
Sept. 2 Henley 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at La Salle 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 Parkrose 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Woodburn 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Tillamook 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 Scappoose 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Milwaukie 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Astoria 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at St. Helens 7 p.m.
WARRENTON WARRIORS
Sept. 2 at Amity 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 Heppner 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Banks 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Valley Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Yamhill-Carlton 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Corbett 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Rainier 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 North Marion 7 p.m.
KNAPPA LOGGERS
Sept. 2 Santiam 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Toledo 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 Colton 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Nestucca 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Clatskanie 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Vernonia 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Gaston 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 Sheridan 7 p.m.
JEWELL FOOTBALL
Sept. 2 Mapleton 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Gilchrist 4 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Crow 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Triangle Lake 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at McKenzie 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Eddyville 4 p.m.
Oct. 21 Siletz Valley 7 p.m.
ILWACO FOOTBALL
Sept. 2 at North Beach 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 King's Way 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 Raymond-SB 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Forks 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Rainier 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Pe Ell 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Napavine 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Morton/White Pass 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at LaConner 5 p.m.
NASELLE FOOTBALL
Sept. 2 Quilcene 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Neah Bay 2 p.m.
Sept. 16 Sound Christian 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Winlock 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 Oakville 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Muckleshoot Tribal 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 Mossyrock 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Taholah 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Evergreen Lutheran 1 p.m.
ASTORIA VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 30 at Corbett 6 p.m.
Sept. 1 Tillamook 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Estacada 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 St. Helens 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Seaside 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Scappoose 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 22 Tillamook 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at St. Helens 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 29 Seaside 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 Scappoose 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Tillamook 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Banks 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 St. Helens 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Seaside 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Scappoose 6:30 p.m.
SEASIDE VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 30 at Warrenton 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 Banks 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Scappoose 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Tillamook 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Cascade Tournament
Sept. 13 Astoria 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 at St. Helens 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Scappoose 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 27 Tillamook 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Astoria 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 St. Helens 6:45 p.m.
Oct. 8 Seaside Tournament
Oct. 13 at Tillamook 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Corbett Tournament
Oct. 18 Astoria 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at St. Helens 6:45 p.m.
WARRENTON VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 25 at Knappa 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 Warrenton Invitational
Aug. 30 Seaside 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 Clatskanie 6 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Yamhill-Carlton 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Dayton 3 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Neah-Kah-Nie 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 Riverdale 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Banks 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 Rainier 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 Corbett 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 Yamhill-Carlton 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 Neah-Kah-Nie 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Riverdale 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 Banks 6 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Rainier 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Corbett 6 p.m.
KNAPPA VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 25 Warrenton 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Kennedy 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Vernonia 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Mannahouse 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 at St. Paul Tournament
Sept. 13 at Portland Christian 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Clatskanie 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 Nestucca 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Gaston 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Faith Bible 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 Rainier 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 Vernonia 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Mannahouse 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 Portland Christian 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Nestucca 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Gaston 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Faith Bible 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Clatskanie 6:30 p.m.
JEWELL VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 30 at SW Christian 6 p.m.
Sept. 1 Falls City 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 at C.S. Lewis 4 p.m.
Sept. 8 Perrydale 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Willamette Valley Christian 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 C.S. Lewis 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Falls City 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 Valor Christian 5 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Perrydale 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Willamette Valley Christian 6 p.m.
ASTORIA BOYS SOCCER
Sept. 1 at Banks 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Tillamook 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Estacada 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Seaside 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 21 Tillamook 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 Scappoose 2 p.m.
Sept. 29 at St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Seaside 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Scappoose 2 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Tillamook 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 Seaside 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 Scappoose 7:15 p.m.
SEASIDE BOYS SOCCER
Aug. 30 Banks 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Milwaukie 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Scappoose 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Tillamook 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 Astoria 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 St. Helens 2 p.m.
Sept. 27 Scappoose 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 Tillamook 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 Astoria 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 St. Helens 2 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Scappoose 6 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Tillamook 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Astoria 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 at St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
ASTORIA GIRLS SOCCER
Sept. 1 Banks 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Milwaukie 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Corbett 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Estacada 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Tillamook 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 27 Rainier 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Seaside 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 Scappoose 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 11 Tillamook 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 at St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 Seaside 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Scappoose 6:45 p.m.
SEASIDE GIRLS SOCCER
Aug. 30 at Banks 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Valley Catholic 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 La Grande 3 p.m.
Sept. 13 Riverdale 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 Rainier/Clatskanie 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Scappoose 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Tillamook 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 Astoria 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at St. Helens Noon
Oct. 13 Scappoose 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 Tillamook 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Astoria 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 25 St. Helens 7:15 p.m.
ASTORIA CROSS-COUNTRY
Sept. 3 at Ultimook Race 8:15 a.m.
Sept. 10 at Logger Elk Run, Jewell, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 16 at Meriwether Classic, Hillsboro
Sept. 24 at 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea
Oct. 5 at Trojan Relays, Rainier
Oct. 14 at Rose City Invitational Noon
Oct. 20 at Valiant Invitational (Beaverton)
Oct. 27 Cowapa Championships, Trojan Park
SEASIDE CROSS-COUNTRY
Sept. 3 at Ultimook Race 8:15 a.m.
Sept. 10 at Logger Elk Run, Jewell, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 16 at Meriwether Classic, Hillsboro
Sept. 24 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea
Oct. 5 at Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach
Oct. 15 at DAM Worth It Invitational, Scappoose
Oct. 27 Cowapa Championships, Trojan Park
WARRENTON CROSS-COUNTRY
Sept. 3 at Ultimook Race 8:15 a.m.
Sept. 10 at Logger Elk Run, Jewell, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 13 at OES Invitational
Sept. 24 at 3-Course Challenge, Camp Rilea
Oct. 5 at Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach
Oct. 15 at Lewis & Clark Invitational
KNAPPA CROSS-COUNTRY
Aug. 29 at Bill Chapman Invitational, Rood Bridge
Sept. 3 at Ultimook Race 8:15 a.m.
Sept. 10 Logger Elk Run, Jewell, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 13 at OES Invitational
Sept. 16 at Meriwether Classic, Hillsboro
Sept. 24 at Nike Portland XC Challenge
Oct. 1 at Harvest Classic, at Life Works, WA, 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 5 at The Bigfoot Classic, Rockaway Beach
Oct. 8 at Rainier Invitational
Oct. 13 at Vernonia Invitational
Oct. 19 NWL Championships (Knappa)