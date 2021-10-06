The school that will be challenging for state titles in football and volleyball can add cheerleading to the list.
Participating in their first competition, the Warrenton cheer team took first in the 3A division at an event Oct. 2 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
The Warriors already have an award-winning school band and a loyal student fan base — now they've got sideline support from an award-winning cheerleading squad.
After going many years without a cheer team, the Warriors are entering their third year with cheerleaders on the sideline.
The 2020-21 school year — with its shortened seasons and limited number of fans in the stands — did not provide last year's cheerleaders with a lot of people to lead cheers for.
“During covid last year we were off and on like every other sport, but had a great number of kids on our cheer team and still continued to do community service and team bonding when we could,” said Tyleah Patterson, who serves as the Warrenton cheer coach.
“We were blessed that our district was able to still have all of our sports, just the seasons were a little wonky.”
While most sports recently held off-season workouts or team-building sessions, the Warrenton cheerleaders' 2021-22 season “started a little late this year,” Patterson stated. “But I am beyond impressed with my athletes. Our first official day together as a whole team was (Aug. 4). We were able to get into extensions and even some one-man stunts. Then we continued on with cheer camp for the rest of the week, where the girls pushed their limits and really worked hard. Everyone was physically and mentally exhausted, but the outcome was worth it. Got some awesome material and stunts to work off of for the season.”
And the Warriors also received a little good news during the camp.
“After a tryout held on the last day, three of my cheerleaders were awarded All-American cheerleader (status) and selected for the All-American cheer team,” Patterson said.
Brittney Peterson, Paige Tingstrom and Aaliyah Watson were the three selected to the All-American squad.
Patterson called it “a huge, huge honor. Three being chosen from such a small school is such a big deal and something I am very proud of as their coach.”
The team received high scores from the judges.
“The cheerleaders' nerves were high,” Patterson said. “There were many tears shed before and after tryouts, as well as once they were given their medals and awarded the title.”
“ It was the first official cheer camp for our cheer team at Warrenton High School," she said. "It was one to remember. We left with some great skills, awesome laughs, hyped school spirit and ready to take on our next challenge.”
And Warrenton fall sports teams are ready to continue winning.
The Warriors are defending league champions in football, volleyball and boys cross-country.
“This year we have a lot to look forward to,” Patterson said. “Including the addition of our new Warrenton youth cheer program that Warrenton Kids picked up.
“Look for us at our football games, where we will be showing our school spirit and pride to help bring home victories.”