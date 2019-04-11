Local fisherman Michael Postlewait finished second out of 30 youth competitors last weekend, during the first stage of the 2019 Coors Light Future Pro Tour, which is based in northern California.
A junior at Astoria High School, Postlewait competed on Lake Berryesa in Napa, California, and weighed in a five-fish limit of 10.21 pounds, earning his first check as a tournament angler.
His total was less than a half-pound behind first-place finisher Justin Cunningham, and a pound ahead of third-place Tanner Castillo, both California students.
The top 10 anglers, based on points earned through the five-stage tour, will qualify for the FPT Youth Angler Championship, held in early 2020.
Postlewait’s 10.21 pounds was marginally increased to 10.23 for a team weight that placed 34th out of 103 boats in the adult open category.
Postlewait fished with his father, Walt Postlewait, as a team partner.
Walt Postlewait was unable to land a large fish that would have likely moved up their finish to the top 15. Only one-and-a-half pounds separated their 34th place and 15th place.
Michael Postlewait will be active this weekend in the quarterfinals of All-Star bass fishing’s “Bass Battles” on Tahkenitch Lake south of Florence. He is fishing head-to-head against Nathan Bromley of Albany.
The winner will advance to fish Sunday on Mercer Lake against the winner of two-time Bass Battles champion Jeremy McKay and Kevin Heitsman.
Postlewait and his Astoria High School partner, Leo Matthews, will be active April 13, defending their 2018 state championship on Celilo Pool of the Columbia River, where the team currently sits in fourth place on points.
There are only two more tournaments in the high school season for the Fishermen team to move up in the standings.
