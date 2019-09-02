The Astoria Fishermen are back in form atop the leaderboard after two high school bass fishing events of the 2019-20 season.
Teammates Michael Postlewait and Leo Matthews took first place at Tenmile Lake on Aug. 10 with a five fish limit and a comfortable margin ahead of Junction City.
The Fishermen placed second Aug. 17 on Siltcoos Lake, with a five fish limit weighing less than a pound behind Thurston High School. Postlewait claimed Big Fish honors at Siltcoos with a 3.27-pound largemouth bass.
Overall after the two events, Astoria leads the field with 19 points, followed by Thurston with 18 points, and Junction City with 16 points.
“We wanted to have a strong start to this season,” Postlewait said. “Last season we got off to a tough start and never recovered.”
Matthews added, “This is our senior year, and we really want one more state title and trophy to add to our case.”
The last high school tournament in 2019 will be Sept. 14 on the Willamette River, launching from Newberg. There will be three more tournaments in 2020 to round out the season.
This summer, Postlewait qualified for Bassin’ Big Bass Junior Championship, sponsored by Bassmaster, catching a 21-inch largemouth bass with a 15.75 girth.
Postlewait’s fish matched the dimensions of a fish caught in Oregon by Vancouver, Washington, high school angler Noah Fertick. Both anglers will represent Oregon at the national level championship held on Priest River in Idaho on Oct. 16.
Also this summer, Postlewait was named to The Bass Federation of Oregon’s state team. As a nonboater, Postlewait will represent Oregon at the TBF National Semifinals held at Hood River on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 fishing the Columbia River.
Top finishers will advance to the Federation National Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.