For individual workouts or instruction — at least on a limited basis — the Sunset Pool in Seaside and Bob Chisholm Community Center recently expanded operating hours.
The pool opened for lap swim earlier this summer after being closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Lap swimmers must schedule pool times before receiving a 45-minute swim period assignment. During the 15-minute interval between groups of swimmers, staff sanitize the pool before the next group of swimmers.
Patrons are asked if they have any symptoms of illness and must undergo a temperature check before entering the facility, said Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation executive director Skyler Archibald. Patrons are asked but not required to wear masks.
Staff use safety protocols, personal protective equipment, contact tracing and sanitizing procedures to adhere to coronavirus guidelines for the Oregon Health Authority.
Fitness programs also relaunched recently, with limits of four people in the fitness center per hour.
“The goal is to provide some services, allow people to go back in water. If all goes well, we can consider phasing in some of the other programs, fitness classes, family swim lessons (and) limited open swim,” Archibald said.
The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed until further notice. Playgrounds and skate parks are open in Astoria. For the latest information, call 503-325-7027 or visit astoriaparks.com.
Heading into the fall and winter months, there are a number of indoor options to stay in shape for Clatsop County residents. Fitness centers from north to south county offer a range of hours, membership prices, classes, events and personal training.
Call or contact before going, since certain fitness centers require an appointment time.
Fitness centers
Astoria Full Fitness Center, 3975 Abbey Lane, Suite 8, Astoria. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact: 503-338-0191, www.astoriafullfitness.com.
Crossfit 1811, 4025 Abbey Lane, Astoria. Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 503-468-1990, www.crossfit1811.com.
Fitness 1440, 30 N. Highway 101, Warrenton (Premarq Centre). Hours: always open. Contact: 503-861-0688, www.fitness1440.com/warrenton.
Sunset Family Fitness, 840 24th Ave., Seaside. Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 503-738-8304, www.sunsetfamilyfitness.com.
RiversZen Yoga Studio, 3930 Abbey Lane Building A, Unit 102, Astoria and 177 Howerton Ave. SE, Ilwaco. Hours: Classes online or in person, call for hours. Contact: 503-440-3554 (Astoria), www.riverszen.com, 503-440-3554 (Ilwaco).
Valhalla Alpha Fit, 3535 N. Highway 101. Contact: 863-991-0426.
