Special Olympics, Clatsop athletes

Coaches and athletes for Clatsop County's Special Olympics team, last month at Clackamas High School.

 David McAloney

There were plenty of medals to go around for athletes from Clatsop County, in the recent Special Olympics regional competition, held last month at Clackamas High School.

Five athletes walked off with a combined 10 medals, including seven golds and three silver.

