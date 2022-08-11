There were plenty of medals to go around for athletes from Clatsop County, in the recent Special Olympics regional competition, held last month at Clackamas High School.
Five athletes walked off with a combined 10 medals, including seven golds and three silver.
Johnathan Lempea had first place finishes in the 200 meter dash and shot put, while teammate Cheyenne Valenzuela was a winner in both the 200 dash and 800 meter walk.
Elsewhere, Josh Bunnell took first in the 400 meter walk and second in the 800 walk; Brittney Clarke won the 100 meter walk and placed second in the 400 walk; and Beau Roth was first in the 800 dash and second in the 200 dash.
“It went well, other than high temperatures which caused us to get things done in a hurry fashion and start a little earlier,” said David McAloney, who coaches the Clatsop County team along with Bill Lempea and Steven McAloney. “It was extremely good to get back to something of resemblance, pre-COVID.”
He added, “We had a small showing of volunteers and athletes, but we still were able to bring a small team to the meet, and each of the athletes came away with several medals.”
The Clatsop County team is always looking for additional athletes and volunteers, McAloney said. For more information, visit the Special Olympics Oregon website at: soor.org.