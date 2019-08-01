The Astoria High School football coaching staff will be conducting a four-day football camp at CMH Field beginning Monday, for any students entering kindergarten through eighth grade for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
Camp times are 5-6:30 p.m. each night with “day of camp” registration beginning at 4:45 p.m.
Cost is $30 per individual or $50 per family. Scholarships are available for any camper in need of financial assistance. Camp fee includes a T-shirt and free admission to the AHS football Commitment Camp the following week for Astoria Middle School football players.
Camp instruction will include but not be limited to individual technique of all offensive, defensive and special teams positions, recommended nutritional training, off-season and in-season training, the importance of goal setting, and the importance of team building.
The camp will be led by the guidance of AHS senior student-athletes, and many current and former AHS football players will serve as guest coaches.
Interested players who may have a financial hardship should contact coach Howard Rub.
Campers may only drink water on the artificial turf. Also, campers are not allowed to wear a metal-cleated shoe on the turf.
For questions or more information, contact coach Rub via phone at 503-298-9419, or via email at: hrub@astoria.k12.or.us.
