The Astoria Fishermen are still looking for their first win of 2019, after falling short Friday night at Tillamook, 21-6, in Cowapa League football action.
The deciding points were actually scored just 14 seconds into the game, as the Cheesemakers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Quintin Metcalfe sprinting 94 yards and crossing the goal line with 11:46 left in the first quarter.
Astoria countered with its only score of the game, with an 11-play, 68-yard drive that took 5:38 off the clock.
A 22-yard pass from Bo Williams to Michael Moore, and an 18-yard run by Williams keyed the drive, which was capped by a 6-yard touchdown toss from Williams to Moore.
The Fishermen had trouble moving the ball in the penalty-filled game, which included a blocking foul on Astoria early in the second quarter that wiped out a 60-yard punt return by Tristan Boyle.
Minutes later, Astoria's Dylan Junes intercepted a pass by Tillamook quarterback Chad Werner, but the Cheesemakers recovered an Astoria fumble right after that, setting the Mooks up with a first down at the Fishermen 27-yard line.
It took Tillamook three plays to score, with Brauly Mendez running three yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead.
The score remained the same until the fourth quarter, when the Cheesemakers finished off a time-consuming drive of their own on a 5-yard run by Werner with 4:45 remaining for the final score.
Astoria, 0-6 overall, hosts Molalla (1-5) on Friday at CMH Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.