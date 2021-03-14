For the first time since October of 2018, the Astoria football program tasted victory, as the Fishermen powered past Tillamook, 38-13, in a Cowapa League contest Friday night at CMH Field.
Astoria's win snapped a 10-game losing skid that covered parts of three different seasons — the last game of 2018, all of 2019, and the first game of 2021.
Friday's victim was Tillamook. Coached by Astoria graduate Kye Johnson, the Cheesemakers made too many mistakes on special teams, while the Fishermen moved the ball effectively on offense and forced three Tillamook turnovers.
Starting quarterback Bo Williams and backup Rocky Rub combined for 211 yards in total offense.
The Cheesemakers actually outgained Astoria (247 to 240), but Tillamook fumbled two punt returns and failed on a fake punt, giving the Fishermen excellent field position for most of the first half.
Michael Moore cashed in with a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs, and Williams hit Trey Woodrich from 16 yards out for an 18-7 lead.
In the second half, more Tillamook woes on special teams as the Cheesemakers snapped the ball over the punter's head, and two plays later Rub hit Dylan Junes from 10 yards out.
Moore caught a TD pass from Williams and T.J. Colvin ran eight yards for another, while Zach Schauermann celebrated his Senior Night with an interception.