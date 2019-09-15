Astoria called up a little “Comeback Magic” from last year, but came up just a little short Friday night at Stayton.
Stayton jumped out to a 20-6 halftime lead, increased it to 27-6, then held on for a 27-19 win over the Fishermen in Class 4A nonleague football action.
The Fishermen were facing the same Stayton team that held a 19-0 lead at CMH Field last year, only to watch Astoria rally for a 22-19 win.
Stayton's quick strike offense led to two touchdowns in the first half of Friday's game.
After forcing the Fishermen to a three-and-out to start the game, the Eagles drove 83 yards in just four plays, capped by a 48-yard pass from Ben Rash to Logan Classen.
Astoria countered with a 72-yard pass from Bo Williams to Tristan Boyle late in the first quarter, bringing the Fishermen to within 7-6.
An Astoria turnover left the Eagles with a short field early in the second period, Stayton driving 27 yards in three plays to take a 13-6 lead.
The Eagles' longest scoring drive of the first half — six plays — resulted in an 8-yard touchdown run by James Bridge for the 20-6 advantage.
The Fishermen had a costly turnover on their drive, as Stayton intercepted a Williams pass in the end zone with 1:07 left in the half.
And the Eagles nearly cashed in the turnover for another six points, as a big play for the Stayton offense had the Eagles finish the half at Astoria's 5-yard line as time expired.
Stayton tacked on seven more points for a 27-6 lead late in the third quarter before the Fishermen began their comeback.
Astoria scored with 11:13 left in the fourth, when Williams scrambled to his left and found a receiver in the back of the end zone from four yards out to make it 27-13.
Two plays later, the Fishermen forced a turnover and took over at the Eagle 33-yard line.
Following an 8-yard pass from Williams to Ryan Stutznegger and a 14-yard scamper by Williams, Stutznegger capped the short drive with an 11-yard TD run, with 9:09 left.
But that would be all the scoring, as both teams had two scoreless drives to finish the fourth quarter.
Astoria's last drive reached the Stayton 30-yard line, coming up one yard short of a first down in the final minute.
The Fishermen hit the road again next week for a Friday game at Estacada.
