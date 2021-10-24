Astoria tuned up for the Clatsop Clash with an easy 48-14 win Friday at Valley Catholic.
It took the Fishermen offense just 11 plays from scrimmage to score four touchdowns in the first quarter, as Astoria began each of its first five possessions in Valley Catholic territory.
Luke Cummings rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and Brayden Rogers gained 102 yards on 10 carries.
Rocky Rub and Niko Boudreau each completed just one pass, both for touchdowns.
Astoria hosts Seaside Friday at CMH Field.
Tillamook 28, Gulls 3
Seaside's Lawson Talamantez had 55 yards rushing and made a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the rest of the night belonged to Tillamook, which posted a 28-3 win over the Gulls in Cowapa League football action Friday.
Warriors 32, Blanchet 0
One week after a tough loss to Rainier, the Warrenton football team bounced back with a shutout victory Friday night, 32-0 at Blanchet Catholic.
The No. 4-ranked Warriors improve to 5-2 overall, and close the regular season this week at Yamhil-Carlton.
Hordie Bodden Bodden led Warrenton with 153 yards and two touchdowns rushing on just 11 carries, including a 70-yard TD run in the fourth quarter; and completed 14-of-22 passes for 210 yards and two more scores, both to Ethan Caldwell (three catches, 82 yards).
Warrenton rolled up 486 yards in total offense.
In Class 2A action Friday, Knappa pounded Vernonia in the Logger Bowl, 65-0.