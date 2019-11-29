The Banks Braves are set to defend their 4A football state championship this weekend, when they face La Grande at Hermiston High School Saturday at 6 p.m.
Banks won its second straight Cowapa League title with a 5-0 league record, and recently swept the league’s Player of the Year awards.
Senior Jarred Evans was named Offensive Player of the Year and senior Bryson Cook was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Banks coach Cole Linehan shared the league’s Coach of the Year award with Seaside’s Aaron Tanabe, who led the Gulls to a 4-1 league record, 4-5 overall.
Seaside lost in the opening round of the state playoffs, even with three all-league running backs on the roster.
Juniors Aedyn Cook and Andrew Teubner earned first team all-league honors, while senior Jake Black was named honorable mention.
Seaside had three linebackers on the first team: senior Levi Card, along with Teubner and sophomore Lawson Talamantez. The six-team Cowapa had 15 linebackers on the all-league team.
Seniors Luke Nelson and David Toyooka were selected as first team defensive linemen and Gulls’ senior Brayden Johnson was selected as an honorable mention defensive back.
Four Astoria seniors earned all-league honors. Receiver Tristan Boyle and linebacker Ebin Hillard were first team selections, while running back Ryan Stutznegger and defensive lineman Skylar Smith were named honorable mention.
The complete Cowapa all-League football team
Offensive Player of the Year: Jarred Evans, Banks
Defensive Player of the Year: Bryson Cook, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Cole Linehan, Banks; Aaron Tanabe, Seaside
Offense
WR: Jarred Evans, Sr., Banks WR: Jacob Slifka, Sr., Banks WR: Kaleb Boomer, Sr., Tillamook WR: Tristan Boyle, Sr., Astoria C: Andrew Nichols, Sr., Banks C: Nathan Lulay, Jr., Valley Catholic G: William Droessler, Jr., Valley Catholic G: David Toyooka, Sr., Seaside G: Brady Laccino, Jr., Molalla T: Walker Copley, Sr., Banks T: Perry Reeder, Sr., Tillamook TE: Kellen Shelley, Sr., Tillamook TE: Will French, Jr., Valley Catholic RB: Damian Pingo, Sr., Molalla RB: Afanasy Kutsev, Sr., Molalla RB: Martial Stegemeir, Sr., Banks RB: William Eberhart, Sr., Valley Catholic RB: Andrew Teubner, Jr., Seaside RB: Aedyn Cook, Jr., Seaside QB: Daniel Pruitt, Sr., Valley Catholic QB: Tanner Shook, Sr., Banks K: Jacob Slifka, Sr., Banks
Defense
DL: David Toyooka, Sr., Seaside DL: Luke Nelson, Sr., Seaside DL: Risdon White, Sr., Banks DL: Aiden Johnson, So., Tillamook LB: Levi Card, Sr., Seaside LB: Andrew Teubner, Jr., Seaside LB: Lawson Talamantez, So., Seaside LB: Alex Werner, Sr., Tillamook LB: Miquel Neimi, Jr., Tillamook LB: Bryson Cook, Sr., Banks LB: James Baglai, Sr., Valley Catholic LB: Damian Pingo, Sr., Molalla LB: Jacob Nix, Sr., Molalla LB: Ebin Hillard, Sr., Astoria DB: Afanasy Kutsev, Sr., Molalla DB: Gabe Streblow, Sr., Banks DB: Jarred Evans, Sr., Banks DB: Jacob Slifka, Sr., Banks P: Kaleb Boomer, Sr., Tillamook
Honorable Mention
Offense
RB: Jake Black, Sr., Seaside RB: Ryan Stutznegger, Sr., Astoria RB: Brauly Mendez, Sr., Tillamook QB: Chad Werner, Sr., Tillamook
Defense
DL: Skylar Smith, Sr., Astoria LB: Jackson Walker, Jr., Banks LB: Jamar Flippen, So., Banks LB: Logan Howerton, Jr., Valley Catholic LB: Dylan Wynn, Sr., Molalla LB: Bo Edwards, Sr., Molalla DB: Brayden Johnson, Sr., Seaside DB: Quintin Metcalfe, Sr., Tillamook DB: William Schulties, Sr., Valley Catholic
