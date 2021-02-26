Longest stretch without a victory since 2003. Not exactly the kind of streak you want your sports program known for, but that's where the Astoria Fishermen football team stands.
No other team is looking forward to erasing the memory of the previous season more than the Fish.
Astoria's last year of play was not a memorable one, record-wise. The Fishermen had their moments, but the scoreboard was not kind in return, as Astoria finished the 2019 season with an 0-8 record.
“We felt like there were really only a couple of games that we were going to be in trouble, just because of lack of depth and being young,” Astoria coach Howard Rub said in a recent interview with scorebooklive.com. “The majority of games were going to be competitive. We would need to be good at the little things and have great discipline in order to find a way to win some games. We weren’t great with the discipline and we weren’t great with the little things.”
The last win for the program came on Oct. 19, 2018, when the Fishermen defeated Valley Catholic 21-13 in the regular season finale. Astoria lost a first round state playoff game against Baker the following week, the first of nine straight losses.
Astoria has five games on its upcoming spring schedule — five chances to stop the streak and hopefully turn things around.
At first glance, that could be tough in the always-competitive Cowapa League.
But the Fishermen are a lot bigger, stronger and more experienced at the key positions.
The players
On offense, Astoria has capable athletes at every skill position, starting at quarterback with senior Bo Williams — the Fishermen starter since his sophomore year.
Williams “has really grown in understanding the concepts of our system, whether in the passing tree or in our run-pass option scheme,” Rub said. “We think he has a chance to have a great senior season.”
All-leaguer Ryan Stutznegger has graduated, but senior Michael Moore returns at running back, and could also line up at receiver, as the Fishermen like to show different looks on offense.
Senior T.J. Colvin's speed could make him the key receiver and deep threat, but don't be surprised if Colton “Gronk” McMaster leads the team in receptions, as the big-handed junior tight end will likely be a frequent target for Williams.
“His athleticism as an all-league basketball player is going to translate really well as a tight end and defensive end,” Rub said of McMaster.
Junior Xander Marincovich will anchor the offensive and defensive lines, while the same players — Williams and Colvin at defensive back, and Moore at linebacker — will be key defenders.
Add it all up, and there's no reason the Fishermen couldn't move up several spots from last year's last place finish in the Cowapa.
“If we can be better at those things we can be better at, we’ll have a chance to turn some competitive losses into competitive wins,” Rub said. “Any opportunity to put on the pads and play is going to be a healthy thing for our kids.”
Rub is entering his 21st year as the Astoria coach, and enters 2021 with 105 career wins — far more than the next nearest coach in school history (Robin Andrea, with 55).
ASTORIA FOOTBALL
Coach: Howard Rub, 21st year
2019: 0-8 (0-5 Cowapa)
Playoffs: None
All-league losses: Tristan Boyle, WR; Ebin Hillard, LB; Skylar Smith, DL; Ryan Stutznegger, RB
All-league returners: None