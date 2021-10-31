From Week 1 to Week 9, the 2021 fall season has been a reversal of fortunes for both the Astoria and Seaside football programs.
The regular season portion was capped Friday night at CMH Field, where the Fishermen scored a 7-0 win over the Gulls, their second Clatsop Clash victory of the year.
Astoria senior Colton McMaster caught a 23-yard pass from Rocky Rub late in the second quarter for the first and only score. The touchdown held up, and the Fishermen move on to the post-season, where Astoria will play at No. 2 seed Cascade on Friday at 6 p.m.
“I’m sure we’ll feel good when we show up to school on Monday and realize we’re still playing,” said Astoria coach Howard Rub, who moved his career Clatsop Clash record to 14 wins, eight losses.
In an up and down year for both teams, Seaside began the season with three wins in its first four games, by scores of 55-0, 48-0 and 69-0.
But injuries gradually kicked in, and the Gulls finished the year on a three-game losing skid, being outscored 73-3 in losses to Banks, Tillamook and Astoria.
Meanwhile, the Fishermen started 0-3 in league play, but eventually got healthy and posted wins over Valley Catholic and the Gulls. Astoria needed to defeat Seaside by at least two points in Friday’s game, in order to break a three-way tie in the league standings with Milwaukie and Seaside, all at 2-3.
Friday’s 7-0 final score was also the third straight shutout in the Clatsop Clash, following Seaside’s 8-0 win in 2019 and Astoria’s 8-0 victory last spring.
“I guess you can’t expect a lot of fireworks when we play each other,” Rub said of the Clash. “A lot of it has to do with how familiar we are with each other’s programs.”
And Friday’s game “became a real conservative game with the play-calling.”
Astoria’s Luke Cummings was the leading rusher (68 yards), but averaged just 3.5 per carry. Late in the game, Rub called Cummings’ number in consecutive direct-snap plays to the junior running back.
“I thought going with Luke was our best option, and we were able to control the time,” he said. “That (Wildcat formation) was really the best formation we had that gave us a chance to control the ball, and play three yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust football. It got very conservative, but it worked.”
In fact, the Fishermen had just three possessions the entire second half, to Seaside’s two.
Astoria had a 13-play drive midway through the second half that resulted in a punt.
Doing the punting was McMaster, whose Senior Night introduction included the announcement that he would attend Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
McMaster had two 42-yard punts and a 46-yarder, pinning the Gulls at their own 15- and eight-yard lines.
The other big Astoria plays came on defense. Cummings intercepted a pass late in the first half at the Fishermen 5-yard line. In the second half, Seaside’s best drive started at its own eight, and ended 11 plays later at the Astoria 6, an interception by Jase Junes.
Another big defensive play came on a second-and-long for Seaside late in the fourth quarter, when Astoria lineman Will Hofmann tackled a ball carrier for a seven-yard loss, essentially ending the drive.
Lawson Talamantez had 56 yards rushing for the Gulls, but three of their five ball carriers finished with minus-yards rushing.
“The two interceptions were huge plays,” Rub said. “(The Gulls) felt compelled to throw the ball at the end of the first half, and Luke made a great play to keep his feet in bounds. And Jase’s interception was big, when Seaside had a first-and-goal inside our 10. We made a big push up front and made Carson (Kawasoe) threw a ball he might not normally have thrown. And Jase came off the receiver real well to make the interception.”
Rub added, “we benefitted from having Tucker Golightly back in the lineup on both sides of the ball. Up front, we controlled the line of scrimmage, and that was big. Both of our sophomores played well — Matt Evans and Will Hofmann.”
Because of injuries to the Gulls, “Seaside obviously did not have the same offensive line they had back in August,” Rub said. “They were decimated by some injuries and down some starters.”
And “the rest of our linemen played well. Aiden Giles, Sven Johnson (both juniors) and Wes Ellison all had great games.”
McMaster’s touchdown “was the offensive play of the night,” he said. “And his punts backing Seaside up in their own end was big, because we knew that special teams were going to play a big part.
“It was a great crowd,” Rub said. “It’s always fun to see the youth football kids play at halftime. The student section was great … other than me wearing a mask, it felt like everything was back to normal.”