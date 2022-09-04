The last four meetings between the Banks Braves and Astoria Fishermen have all taken place at CMH Field — but the Braves aren't complaining. Why would they?
Banks posted another win at Astoria's home on the hill, 28-0, in the 2022 football season opener Friday for both teams.
The scores since 2019, all at CMH Field and all in Banks' favor: 49-7, 49-18, 42-17 and 28-0.
But, it wasn't all bad for Astoria in Friday's contest. First, it was a nonleague game, as the Braves were playing their first game as a 3A school. And for what it's worth, the score was a little deceptive.
The Fishermen kept the Banks offense out of the end zone for the first 28 minutes and 55 seconds of the game; the Astoria defense spent half the night making tackles in the Braves' backfield; and the Fishermen trailed just 7-0 at halftime.
But two big plays by the Braves — both in the opening minute of each half — resulted in 14 points for Banks.
A dropped pitchout by Astoria on the second play from scrimmage was picked up and returned 28 yards by Banks' Andrew Brown for a quick 7-0 lead.
And on the opening kick of the second half, Banks junior Kade Long went untouched 82 yards for a TD. The Braves' offense finally scored a few minutes later, when Long caught a 10-yard TD pass from Ashton Crossen. Long later left with an injury.
Meanwhile, the Astoria offense was stopped on two fourth-and-goal plays at the 2-yard line, on consecutive drives in the second half.
Defensively, Banks held Astoria's Luke Cummings to 57 yards rushing on 29 carries. The game featured 16 penalties for 128 yards, and three blocked punts.