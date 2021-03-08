The Astoria Fishermen brought out their throwback uniforms Friday night, the same uniforms they wore in their 2008 state championship win over Banks.
Meanwhile, the Braves came to CMH Field with the same tough team they seem to have every year.
With a Gobel (Cooper) at quarterback, and talent at every position, Banks opened the shortened spring football season with a 49-18 win over the Fishermen.
The Senior Night game for both teams was originally scheduled to be played at Banks — the only home game the Braves had on their schedule.
No matter what field the Braves are playing on, Banks is one of the toughest teams at the 4A level, having played in the state championship game in its previous two seasons.
In Friday’s win, Gobel threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-24 passing.
Junior running back Jamar Flippen had 14 carries for 101 yards and two scores, and Charles White had seven catches for 119 yards, as the Braves racked up 399 yards in total offense.
Astoria had a few bright spots, as senior Bo Williams threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Colton McMaster with 29 seconds left in the first quarter, then hit the junior tight end for an 18-yard score with eight seconds left in the second period.
Michael Moore capped the Fishermen scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Astoria hosts Tillamook on Friday.
Gulls 49, Valiants 0
Seaside built a 35-0 halftime lead on its way to an easy 49-0 win at Valley Catholic on Friday night in Cowapa League football action.
Andrew Teubner rushed for three touchdowns and Aedyn Cook ran for two (all in the first half), while Tanner Kraushaar (39-yard interception return) and Lawson Talamantez (34-yard catch from Carson Kawasoe) had second half scores for the Gulls, who host Milwaukie on Friday.
Warriors crush the Cards
Warrenton had the lead just 14 seconds into the game Saturday afternoon, and the Warriors put it in cruise control from there in a season-opening 46-12 win over Corbett at John Mattila Field.
Warrenton’s Hordie Bodden Bodden returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, the first of three rushing touchdowns by the junior quarterback, who added four touchdown passes to Ethan Caldwell (two), Dawson Little and Joshua Earls.
Warrenton plays at Rainier on Friday.