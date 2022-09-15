The Warrenton Warriors were not without their opportunities Thursday night at Banks.
In the Game of the Week in Class 3A football, the No. 1-ranked Braves took advantage of some good fortune to post a closer-than-it-looked 24-9 win over Warrenton, the first of many first place showdowns between the two schools, now members of the same league.
Just a few years ago, the Braves were the 4A state champions, and Warrenton was playing 2A football.
In the special Thursday night edition, the Warriors held a 9-7 lead late in the second quarter of the Coastal Range League opener, but too many Warrenton turnovers and too many big plays by the Braves helped Banks score the final 21 points of the game.
Warrenton — which was coming off a win over the state's No. 1-ranked 2A team the week before — was making plays right from the start against the Braves.
Three plays into the game, Warrenton's Cam'Ron Daniels intercepted his fourth pass in three games, and the Warriors cashed it in with a 31-yard, Zayden Anderson to Damon Campbell touchdown.
Warrenton was driving for a second score minutes later, but Banks' senior Logan Kind intercepted an Anderson pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown.
The Warriors regained the lead briefly, tackling Banks quarterback Christian Lyda in the end zone for a safety, before the Braves closed the first half with a 39-yard, Lyda-to-Kind TD, and a field goal by Cole Crossen.
Despite great field position throughout the second half, the Warriors were unable to add any points.
Banks locked up the game with a 10-play, 91-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, highlighted by several big completions from Lyda to senior Bo Wormington.
The Braves scored the only touchdown of the second half when Lyda connected with Kind from 15 yards out, for Kind's third TD of the game.