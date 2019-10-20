The Game of the Night in class 4A football was a rematch of the 2018 state championship, as Banks hosted Seaside in a battle of unbeaten teams in league play.
It was still a close game at halftime, but the Braves pulled away in the third quarter, building a 34-0 lead on their way to a 34-6 win over the Gulls.
Banks led 14-0 at halftime, then scored 17 unanswered points in the third period.
Martial Stegemeier scored the first touchdown of each half for Banks, including a 45-yard run to open the scoring in the third quarter.
Seaside scored its lone touchdown in the fourth, a 75-yard run by Kaleb Bartel.
The No. 1-ranked Braves had 10 penalties, but the Gulls had five turnovers, helping Banks to its third straight win over Seaside.
Banks improves to 4-0 atop the Cowapa League standings, while the Gulls fall to 3-1. Seaside finishes the regular season Friday at home vs. Tillamook.
