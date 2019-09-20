ESTACADA — A “rough start” for the Astoria football team would be an understatement in Friday night’s nonleague game at Estacada.
By the time the Fishermen picked up their first first down of the night, the Rangers held a 34-0 lead, well on their way to a 40-13 win over Astoria.
But that’s how it goes in high school football.
A decade ago, the Fishermen were the dominant team. Every year from 2008 to 2011, Astoria played Estacada. And every year, the Fishermen beat the Rangers.
Estacada has clearly turned the tide, with three wins in three years over Astoria. The Rangers topped the Fishermen 24-22 last season, and defeated Astoria 30-14 in a 2017 play-in game.
The 2019 Rangers, now ranked sixth and 3-0 (and having scored 40 points in every single game), dominated the first half Friday to defeat their third Cowapa League team in three weeks.
Astoria’s first first down — their only first down of the first half — was a 30-yard pass from Bo Williams to Dylan Junes, late in the second quarter.
But the Estacada ground game was nearly impossible to stop, as quarterback Isaiah Schaffer and sophomore running back Jake Behrman combined for Estacada’s five first half touchdowns.
On a soft, soggy field, the Rangers fumbled the ball four times on their first drive, but recovered all four.
And Estacada racked up five first downs and nearly ate up six minutes off the clock on its first drive, capped by a 14-yard run from Schaffer.
A few minutes later, the junior quarterback was sprinting 34 yards for another TD and a 12-0 lead.
The Estacada points came fast and furious in the second quarter, as Behrman scored on a 1-yard plunge; Williams was sacked in the end zone for a safety; Schaffer ran 23 yards for a score; and Behrman finished the first half with a 50-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 lead.
The second half, however, belonged to the Fishermen, who outscored the Rangers 13-6 over the final two quarters.
Estacada intercepted a Williams pass on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, but from there, the Fishermen stuffed the Rangers on a fourth-and-goal play, then drove 90 yards the other way for a touchdown.
Williams hit Tristan Boyle for a 24-yard gain, a roughing the quarterback penalty moved the ball into Ranger territory, and Williams capped a nine-play drive with a 28-yard TD toss to Dylan Junes.
Estacada went scoreless in the third quarter, then scored on a 10-yard run by Behrman on the second play of the fourth quarter.
But Astoria won the final period as well.
Ryan Stutznegger had back-to-back carries of 14 and 28 yards before Astoria lost the ball on a fumble early in the fourth.
But the Fishermen made up for it on their final possession of the night, when Ryan Stenblom had runs of 12 and 14 yards for first downs, and then capped a 10-play drive with an easy 5-yard TD run.
Not far away from Estacada, the Gladstone Gladiators were beating the Seaside Gulls, 34-0, which sets up a Clatsop Clash between two squads looking for their first win, when Astoria (0-3) hosts the winless Gulls (0-3), Friday at CMH Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.