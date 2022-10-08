Whatever Scappoose coach Sean McNabb told his team at halftime, or whatever halftime adjustments the Indians made Friday night at Seaside … it all worked.
Trailing 14-7 at the break, the Indians rallied and scored on every one of their second half possessions, on their way to a 45-14 Cowapa League victory over the Gulls at Broadway Field.
Scappoose (5-1 overall) climbed to second in the latest OSAA rankings.
The Gulls had hopes of a huge upset through the first 24 minutes of Friday's action.
After Scappoose scored on the third play of the game, Seaside answered with a seven-play, 69-yard drive, most of it on a 56-yard touchdown run by Jake White.
Seaside stopped the Indians on a fourth down play on the next drive, and keyed by a 24-yard run from White, the Gulls tacked on seven points on a two-yard TD run by quarterback Tanner Kraushaar.
The Gulls held Scappoose to just 15 yards rushing and three first downs in the first half, for a well-deserved 14-7 halftime lead.
Meanwhile, Seaside had 182 yards in total offense after two quarters, which included 110 yards rushing for White (he finished with 144). But that would be the end of the highlights for the Gulls.
After forcing a Seaside punt to start the third quarter, it took the Indians just four plays to score the tying touchdown, a 52-yard run by Trey Dieringer.
Scappoose blocked a punt on Seaside's next drive, and the Indians had the go-ahead score on the very next play, a 17-yard pass from Max Nowlin to Jonathon Clothier.
The Scappoose momentum gathered speed from there, as the Indians scored on pass plays of 41 and 30 yards; recovered another blocked punt in the end zone; and placekicker Aimar Cancinos capped a perfect night (seven-for-seven) with a 28-yard field goal.
Scappoose scored its last three touchdowns in a span of three minutes, 22 seconds, while the Indians held Seaside to 74 yards total offense and three first downs in the second half.
In all, the game featured five touchdowns of 30 yards or more, and two one-play scoring drives for Scappoose, which finished with 179 yards rushing and 179 passing.