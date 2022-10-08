Whatever Scappoose coach Sean McNabb told his team at halftime, or whatever halftime adjustments the Indians made Friday night at Seaside … it all worked.

Trailing 14-7 at the break, the Indians rallied and scored on every one of their second half possessions, on their way to a 45-14 Cowapa League victory over the Gulls at Broadway Field.

