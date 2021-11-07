The Cascade Cougars were dialing long distance Friday night in a first round 4A football state playoff game played at Scio High School.
Cascade rolled up 556 yards in total offense, and scored six touchdowns covering 28 yards or more in a 67-24 win over Astoria.
The unbeaten, No. 2-ranked Cougars improved to 10-0 overall, and advance to the quarterfinals where they will host Marist Catholic.
Cascade has now scored 60-plus points in six of its wins (70-plus points in two victories), while the Fishermen finish 5-5 overall.
The Fishermen had their own list of impressive numbers — junior Luke Cummings rushed for 173 yards and scored three touchdowns; senior Rocky Rub threw for 218 yards; and senior Colton McMaster had five receptions for 170 yards, including a 60-yard TD.
Astoria stunned the Cougars with an early score, when Rub connected with Cummings for a 45-yard TD on just the third play from scrimmage for the Fishermen offense.
It took Astoria just two plays to score in the second half, when Rub hit McMaster for a 60-yard touchdown.
The Fishermen were within 20-12 early in the second quarter, but Cascade seemed to answer every Astoria score with two or three of its own.
The Cougars led 41-12 by halftime, and finished with touchdowns, including a 67-yard interception return by Kellen Sande, a 28-yard fumble return by Blake Lewis and a 79-yard run by Jacob Bell in the final minutes. Cummings had a 68-yard TD run for Astoria's final score.
Cascade quarterback Jacob Hage rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard run, on just 10 carries.