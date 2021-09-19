Two teams that met in a pre-season jamboree met again Friday night, this time with a little more on the line.
The next meeting could be even bigger. In a possible state playoff preview, undefeated top 10 powers Seaside and Estacada faced off in the Class 4A Game of the Night.
Playing away from home for the first time this season, the seventh-ranked Gulls met their match, as the No. 3-ranked Rangers led 30-0 after three quarters, on their way to a 30-14 victory.
After moving the ball at will and outscoring their first two opponents 103-0, the Gulls faced a powerful Estacada team, which moved the ball effectively and scored on several time-consuming drives.
Estacada's biggest play of the night came late in the first half, when quarterback Cory James scrambled and found Caleb McDonald in the end zone with nine seconds left.
Still, the Rangers were their own worst enemy, with two scores wiped out by penalties. Estacada was penalized nine times for 95 yards, including a pair of fourth quarter unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Meanwhile, the Gulls lost the ball five times (three interceptions, two fumbles).
Seaside scored on two successive drives in the fourth quarter, a run by Lawson Talamantez and a TD reception for Jarred White. The Gulls recovered an onside kick with 1:07 remaining, but the Rangers ended Seaside's comeback attempt with an interception at the Estacada 5-yard line.
The Gulls will look to bounce back this week against winless Molalla.