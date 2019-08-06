Led by a couple of Banks Braves, the West all-star team dominated the East in the annual East-West Shrine football game, held Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Baker City.
Seaside's Travis Fenton saw action at center for the West, which snapped a four-game losing streak to the East. The East still leads the all-time series, 33-31-3.
The annual game culminates a weekend of activities, and showcases the top seniors in the state from the 1A to 4A levels for the 2018 season.
The West built a 30-0 lead through three quarters, taking advantage of six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles) by the East squad.
Banks graduate Hayden Vandehey, who quarterbacked the Braves to the 2018 4A state championship, completed 20-of-34 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns for the West.
His favorite target was his teammate from Banks, Blake Markham, who caught nine passes for 107 yards. The West racked up 456 yards in total offense.
Vandehey had first half touchdown tosses to Markham and Stayton's Sean Bodi, and two fourth quarter scoring passes to Markham and Rainier's Joey Tripp.
According to Shriners International, the game is the largest fundraiser in Oregon for the Shriners Hospital and is considered the second-largest athletic money-maker for Shriners Hospitals in North America.
