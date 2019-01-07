Five different Knappa players landed seven different spots on the Class 2A all-state football team, released last month.
The best part? The Loggers — who finished as the No. 4-ranked team in the state — will have four of the five players back next season.
Knappa will definitely be one of the front runners for the 2019 state title, with the return of all-state quarterback Eli Takalo and receiver Kanai Phillip.
Both were selected to the first team offense as juniors, while junior Jaxson Goodman was a second team offensive line selection.
Running back Luke Goozee capped his senior season by being chosen third team all-state.
Defensively, Phillip was named as a second team defensive back, junior Spencer Teague was selected as a third team linebacker, and Goodman was a third team defensive lineman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.