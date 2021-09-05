The future of Class 3A football in Oregon was on full display Friday night at Warrenton. The present is pretty good, too.
In fact, don't be shocked or surprised to see the Warrenton Warriors in the running for a state championship in a couple of months.
Yes, it's a long road to get there, but the Warriors have a rebuilt line, arguably the best player at the 3A level, and a swarming defense.
Add it all up, and Warrenton — even with 14 freshmen on the roster — put on a show-and-a-half in the 2021 season opener, a 45-14 win over Knappa.
Meanwhile, every game Friday night in Clatsop County resulted in a mercy-rule finish, in which games go to a running clock with a lead of 35 points or more in the second half.
Astoria pounded Cottage Grove 45-7, and Seaside crushed North Marion 55-0. Jewell scored a forfeit victory over Mapleton.
Among locals, the Warriors show the most promise.
Senior quarterback Hordie Bodden Bodden made an early case for 3A state Player of the Year, as he rushed eight times for 77 yards and a touchdown, and completed 12-of-16 passes for 210 yards (17.5 yards per completion), with three TD passes to three different receivers.
Bodden Bodden connected on eight of his first nine throws for 180 yards in the first half. His first two completions were touchdowns.
Defensively, the Warriors intercepted passes on all four Knappa possessions in the first quarter. Ethan Caldwell had the fourth interception, and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the quarter. Dylon Atwood scored on two short runs for the Warriors.
Joshua Earls, Bodden Bodden and Max Smith had the other interceptions for Warrenton, which limited the Loggers to 123 yards in total offense. Knappa quarterback Tanner Jackson had nearly half that on a 60-yard carry in the second half.
“I was happy with how we started the game,” said Warrenton coach Ian O'Brien, whose team was ranked eighth in a preseason coaches poll. “Defense played hard. Offense did some good things. Lots of new faces playing, so it was good to see them get in there, step up and compete.”
Mark Miller and Jacob Morey scored the touchdowns for the Loggers, who will still be contenders at the 2A level, and plenty good enough to win the Northwest League. The Loggers were ranked eighth in the 2A preseason coaches poll.
The Loggers and Warriors played every season from 1968 to 2019. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out their meeting in 2020, and the two did not play in last spring's abbreviated season.
The gap in the rivalry made Friday's meeting a little extra special, especially for the Warriors, who scored their first win over Knappa since 2014.
Warrenton spent three years at the 2A level (2017 to 2019), with the Loggers defeating the Warriors all three years. Warrenton's last league win over Knappa was in 2005.
In other local nonleague action Friday, Seaside led 35-0 after one quarter, and the Gulls finished the game with 427 yards in total offense, to just 11 yards for North Marion.
Astoria hosted Cottage Grove at CMH Field, where the Fishermen held a 39-0 lead at halftime.
This week, Astoria plays at Gladstone, Seaside hosts Newport, Toledo visits Knappa and Warrenton plays Saturday at Heppner.