Gladstone rolled up 387 yards in total offense, and held Seaside to just 76, as the Gladiators scored a 34-0 win over the Gulls in a nonleague football game Friday night.
Gladstone also had 17 first downs, to just four for the visiting Gulls, who were 0-for-7 on third downs.
The Gladiators picked up most of their yards on the ground, rushing for 344 on 42 carries.
Seaside opens Cowapa League play this week, Friday vs. Astoria at CMH Field.
