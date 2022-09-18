Friday night at Gladstone, the Astoria Fishermen put up numbers on offense that have not been seen since the Jordan Poyer years.
Fifty pass attempts, 21 first downs, 315 yards in total offense … the only thing the Fishermen could not do was cover the final 10 yards.
The nonleague football game came down to one play. With the Fishermen at the Gladstone 10-yard line and four seconds left, the Gladiators broke up an Astoria pass in the end zone and left the field with a 15-12 victory.
Still, playing without their starting halfback, trailing 15-6 entering the final quarter, and even after racking up 94 yards in penalties, the Fishermen still had a shot at the end.
Quarterback Niko Boudreau was back in the starting lineup for Astoria, and completed 26 of his 50 passes for 224 yards and no interceptions. Mikai Tapec had eight receptions for 100 yards.
Astoria's second drive of the second half covered 96 yards in 11 plays (with the help of two personal foul penalties on Gladstone), and Boudreau capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge.
The next Fishermen drive (76 yards, 10 plays) resulted in the second TD, an 11-yard run by Tucker Golightly.
Meanwhile, the Gladiators finished with just six first downs, and 113 of their 257 yards in total offense came on just two plays.
With starting quarterback Carver Mellema sidelined by an injury in the first quarter, Brayde Owen stepped in and scrambled for a 56-yard TD run in the second quarter, and added a 57-yard scoring sprint in third. He finished the game 0-for-6 passing, but rushed for 150 yards on just 10 carries.
Gladstone was penalized 10 times for 119 yards.
Trailing by three points with 2:41 left, Astoria's final drive started at its own 13. Boudreau was six-for-11 on the drive, and a pass interference call on the Gladiators set the Fishermen up with a first down at the 10-yard line.
Boudreau completed one pass to Golightly for no yards, and his next two were knocked down by Gladstone, the last on the final play of the game.