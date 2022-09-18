Friday night at Gladstone, the Astoria Fishermen put up numbers on offense that have not been seen since the Jordan Poyer years.

Fifty pass attempts, 21 first downs, 315 yards in total offense … the only thing the Fishermen could not do was cover the final 10 yards.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.