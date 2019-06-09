The fifth annual Jordan Poyer Football Camp is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at CMH Field.
Sponsored by the Van Dusen Family, Dane Gouge’s Astoria Ford, Cannery Pier Hotel and Holiday Inn Express, the camp is a one-day event for kids entering grades kindergarten through the eighth grade.
A Class of 2009 graduate from Astoria High School, Poyer will be the featured coach, along with members of the Astoria football coaching staff and various current and former Fishermen players.
Cost of the camp is free for the athletes, although a minimum $5 donation is being asked for anyone wishing to receive an autograph from Poyer, a former All-American at Oregon State and current defensive back for the Buffalo Bills.
Athletes can register the day of the camp, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
The camp will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with instruction including individual technique of all offensive, defensive and special teams positions, off-season and in-season training, the importance of goal setting, and the importance of team building.
Athletes should wear cloth shorts and T-shirt, and preferably a rubber-molded pair of shoes (metal cleats are not allowed on CMH Field).
For more information, contact Astoria coach Howard Rub at 503-325-3911, ext. 317, or via email at: hrub@astoria.k12.or.us.
All participants will receive an “AYA Meal” (burger or hot dog, chip and drink) from Astoria Youth Athletics, and be allowed to take one photo with Poyer. The autograph session will begin at the conclusion of the camp (approximately 2 p.m.).
