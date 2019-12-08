TACOMA, Wash. — For Naselle’s football team, the only good news about the state’s top 1B running back is that he is a senior — and the Comets will never play against him again.
Marcus King led Odessa to the WIAA state championship Saturday with six touchdowns — a record in a 1B title game — as the Tigers retained the trophy they won last year with an 80-26 win.
The simple summary of the game was Odessa forging to a huge lead and Naselle trying to limit the damage.
King, last season’s 1B player of the year, wasn’t unstoppable. When Comet tacklers double teamed him and grabbed him early in his run, they could bring him down.
But the 6-0, 175-pound running back set the tone early with three touchdowns, one of 65 yards, that gave the Tigers a 32-point cushion when the first quarter ended. At halftime, a 54-6 lead was unlikely to be overturned, especially as Odessa scored three more touchdowns in the second half and only missed one 2-point conversion (thanks to a solid tackle from Naselle’s 6-0 sophomore Jason Harman).
King’s success overshadowed a creditable contribution from Naselle’s junior running back Jimmy Strange, who had just been named a WIAA athlete of the week for his 17-tackle performance in the semifinal in which Naselle beat Almira-Coulee-Hartline 70-44.
Strange scored three touchdowns Saturday and gained 144 yards on multiple runs that tested the Tigers. On his first score — a run of 26 yards — he appeared to be held about eight or more yards from the line. But because the tacklers hadn’t brought him down, he used every ounce of his 165 pounds to power his way to the end zone.
King, however, reigned supreme. His quarterback, Camden Weber, simply gave him the ball 19 times and he surpassed the WIAA title-game individual rushing record, running 380 yards. Their teammate, Josh Clark, scored twice and totaled 165 yards on 16 carries. The trio, and three others who contributed to the win, will graduate in 2020.
Toward the end, when the result was not in doubt, King could easily have added his seventh touchdown. Instead, he intentionally flopped down about four yards from the line to allow junior Jett Nelson to kick a rare field goal on the subsequent play.
Naselle quarterback Ethan Lindstrom, who has sneaked though holes to gain yards or score all season, was stopped early in his runs on multiple occasions. His fellow senior, running back Fa’aoso Tutu’u, was also tackled when he sought to blast a hole through the middle. But on occasions he tried to circle around into space, the Naselle state track medalist’s speed was evident. His lone touchdown was 52 yards, made sweeter because he eluded multiple tackle attempts — by King. He reached the end zone a second time after running 47 yards, again circling outside of the defense, but the play was called back for a penalty.
Afterward, Head Coach Jeff Eaton gathered his players at a corner of the field told them they had made history.
“This is the first time Naselle came to this game,” he said, displaying the WIAA second-place trophy to a gallery of 16 disappointed faces. “We had a 12-1 season. Not many people can do that.”
Playing a high-scoring team like Odessa, intent on retaining the title it won last year with many of the same players, was always going to be tough. “We knew that wasn’t our best game, but we have got to give them a lot of credit,” he said.
He noted that Saturday was the last game for Lindstrom, Tutu’u and a third senior, Gabe Gilbert, whose fierce tackling helped spur Naselle’s semifinal win over the 2017 champions. “We are losing three very important football players,” he said. “All of you have great basketball and baseball seasons — then get in the weight room!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.