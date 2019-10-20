On a wet and rainy night in Knappa, the Loggers overcame the field conditions better than Gaston did, as they pounded the Greyhounds 54-0 in a Northwest League football game.
The Loggers led just 6-0 after one quarter, but — after a delay for lightning — held a 28-0 advantage at halftime.
It was a “very sloppy game, as far as weather and the field,” said Knappa coach Aaron Barendse. “The boys battled through it, worked hard and did a great job of finishing drives.
“We started slow but picked it up in the second quarter,” he said. “Our line played great again and our defense was outstanding.”
Knappa improves to 4-0 in league, and plays Friday at Nestucca, 3-1.
“We’re looking forward to improving more this week and heading down to Nestucca, which will be a very physical game,” Barendse said. “Should be a good one.”
(0) comments
