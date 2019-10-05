The Logger Bowl has been a little one-sided the last few years.
It was again Friday night at Knappa, where the home Loggers built a 36-0 halftime lead, on their way to a 42-17 win over Vernonia in a Northwest League football game.
Over the last four years, Knappa is now 4-0 against Vernonia, with wins of 50-6, 40-7, 62-30, and now 42-17.
Before a loss in the 2015 game, Knappa defeated Vernonia 64-6 and 63-0 in 2013 and '14, respectively.
Vernonia outscored Knappa 17-6 in the second half of Friday's game, but the outcome had already been decided.
“We did what we needed to do and got the win,” said Knappa coach Aaron Barendse. “The JV kids played pretty much the whole second half. It was nice to get them a chance to play a bunch.”
Knappa improves to 2-0 in league, and for the first time this season moves over .500 overall (3-2).
“The goal in these games is to always get better and come out healthy,” Barendse said. “We have a lot of work to do if we want to reach our goals.”
Knappa plays Friday at Neah-Kah-Nie, which remains a half-game ahead of the Loggers in the league standings at 3-0.
“We’ll need to be a lot more focused to accomplish a win in that game,” Barendse said. “Having Eli (Takalo) back on the field, our offense is able to move the ball well and put points on the board.”
In Friday's win, Takalo had two touchdown passes to Kanai Phillip and also ran for a score. Cameron Miethe also had two first half TD runs.
“Getting Devin (Hoover) back to receiver and having Kanai out there obviously makes us a lot harder to defend,” said the coach. “Eli’s leadership carries our team.
“As for our line, defensively they’re a handful for teams,” he said. “Jaxson (Goodman) and Ryson (Patterson) are two of the best D-ends out there, and Kaleb Roe is a solid D-tackle.”
In addition, Knappa's offensive line “has a ton of potential, and once we tighten a few things up we’ll be where we need to be,” he said.
Knappa's only second half score came from freshman running back Josh Bangs, who “got his first ever varsity touchdown,” Barendse said. “Seeing his excitement is why we all coach. The line gave him a hole and he made the right cut. That’s what it’s all about, seeing those smiles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.