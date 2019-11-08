Two football teams headed in opposite directions met Friday night at CMH Field. And those same two teams just continued going their separate ways.
The Culver Bulldogs lost their third straight, while the Knappa Loggers — injuries and all — continue to look like a leading contender for the 2A state championship, winning their seventh straight game with a hard-fought, 38-22 win over Culver in a first round state playoff.
At times, Knappa appeared unstoppable on offense. Running back Cameron Miethe and quarterback Eli Takalo combined for 237 yards rushing, and Takalo passed for 158 yards, despite Logger injuries.
One of Knappa's most dangerous weapons on offense, senior Kanai Phillip, was injured late in the first half and sat out the second half.
Still, with trainer Chad Rankin busy tending to Logger injuries throughout the final two quarters, it was Knappa which was able to wear down the Culver players in the late stages of the game.
Fortunately for the Loggers, the Bulldogs are not built to come from behind, while Knappa is built to win.
In a crucial fourth quarter, the Loggers rushed for five first downs, while the Knappa defense held Culver to just one possession in the final quarter.
The Loggers held a comfortable lead from start to finish, as Knappa scored on its first two offensive series.
Miethe scored on a 4-yard run and Takalo had an 8-yard touchdown run for a 16-0 lead.
Takalo added a 12-yard scoring run in the second period, but Culver outscored Knappa 15-6 in the quarter, cutting the Logger lead to 22-15 at halftime.
Takalo's 33-yard TD toss to Devin Hoover pushed the Knappa lead to 30-15 with 8:27 left in the third quarter, but Culver's Caden Engel returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
But that would the final Bulldog score of the night, as Miethe and Takalo saved their best for the last quarter.
On a 10-play, 83-yard drive to start the fourth quarter, the “Eli & Camo Show” ran the ball nine times, with Hoover adding one 12-yard carry. Miethe capped the drive with a 16-yard TD run, as the junior finished the night with 143 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Takalo gained 94 yards on 11 attempts. With his seven completions for 158 yards, Takalo was worth 14 yards per play in the win, even at less than 100 percent with a high ankle sprain.
Knappa will await Saturday's winner between Coquille and Santiam to determine their quarterfinal opponent.
