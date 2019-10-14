Knappa put a down payment on the Northwest League football title Friday night with a 58-38 win at Neah-Kah-Nie.
The Loggers improved to 3-0 in league, and jumped over the Pirates (3-1) in the league standings. Knappa’s final three league games are against Gaston, Nestucca and Portland Christian, all 2-4 overall.
Knappa led 22-0 after one quarter and 50-6 at halftime of Friday’s game.
Logger quarterback Eli Takalo completed 17-of-25 passes for 355 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 92 yards and a TD on six carries.
Other leaders on offense were Camo Miethe (17 carries, 127 yards), Devin Hoover (seven catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns), Kanai Phillip (five receptions, 105 yards, two TDs) and Trevor Ogier (three catches, 43 yards, one touchdown).
As good as the offense was, Knappa coach Aaron Barendse said, “Our defense played outstanding. D-line was solid all night. Jaxson (Goodman), Ryson (Patterson), Kaleb (Roe) and Dylan (Anderson) really made it tough for them to move the ball. (Andrew) Pedersen and (Spencer) Teague flew around and made it tough when they did get free from the big boys up front.
“We wanted to come out and be who we know we can be and the boys did it. I’m very proud of our guys. Lots of moving parts this year with injuries. They’ve responded well.”
