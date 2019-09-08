The Knappa Loggers overcame an early 8-0 deficit to defeat Grant Union, 24-14, in their 2019 season opener Friday night in John Day.
Knappa defeated the Prospectors 26-6 in last year's opener.
Grant Union opened the scoring on a quarterback keeper by Devon Stokes in the first quarter.
Knappa answered with a score by Kanai Philip, but the Loggers failed on the two-point conversion and trailed 8-6.
On a punt return in the second quarter, Grant Union sophomore Tanler Fuller lateraled to sophomore Justin Hodge, who sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead.
Jordan Hall intercepted a Logger pass on Knappa's next drive, but Knappa scored twice before halftime, and took an 18-14 lead into locker room at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Knappa tacked on some insurance points with a fourth quarter touchdown.
The Loggers host Toledo Friday.
