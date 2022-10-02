The Wildest Game of the Night in Oregon high school football took place at CMH Field, where Astoria was hosting St. Helens on Homecoming night for the Fishermen.

Rarely does a team go on a 27-0 run during a game and lose, but that's what happened to the Fishermen in the Cowapa League opener for both teams.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.