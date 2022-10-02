The Wildest Game of the Night in Oregon high school football took place at CMH Field, where Astoria was hosting St. Helens on Homecoming night for the Fishermen.
Rarely does a team go on a 27-0 run during a game and lose, but that's what happened to the Fishermen in the Cowapa League opener for both teams.
Astoria rallied from a 22-6 first half deficit, dominated most of the second half and held a 33-22 lead with just 3:49 remaining.
But the play-making Lions saved their best for last, scoring two touchdowns and recovering an onside kick in the final 3:11 for an unlikely 34-33 win.
It was the first league meeting between the two programs since 1999, when St. Helens defeated Astoria 7-6 to close out the 20th century.
Astoria had the first score in Friday's game, driving 68 yards in 11 plays, capped by a Tucker Golightly touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.
The Lions took advantage of Astoria turnovers on consecutive drives to score 22 unanswered points.
The Fishermen responded right away, driving 75 yards in the final 1:46 of the first half, with Nick Boudreau leading the 12-play drive with several completions, including a 5-yard TD pass to Brayden Rogers with three seconds left.
There was only one score in the third quarter, a 34-yard interception return for Rogers, bringing Astoria to within 22-19.
Boudreau and Rogers led Astoria's next offensive possession, which began at the Fishermen 1-yard line, and ended with Boudreau throwing a 31-yard scoring strike to Jase Junes for a 26-22 Astoria lead.
After forcing a turnover, the Fishermen scored again on a six-play drive, with Rogers running 20 yards for his third TD of the night. The third straight point-after kick from Mulu Starr-Hollow gave Astoria a seemingly safe 33-22 lead with 3:49 left.
The Lions countered with a two-play drive, scoring on a 52-yard pass from Tyler Tolles to Chase Ford; and St. Helens kicker Garrett Smith recovered the ensuing onside kick.
With 3:11 to work with, the Lions needed just over two minutes to score, as Skyler Bjornstrom took a short pass from Tolles for the go-ahead score, with 1:07 on the clock.
Astoria moved to the St. Helens 33-yard line, but a Boudreau pass was intercepted in the end zone with 47 seconds left.
Rogers finished with 131 yards rushing, and caught eight passes for 92 yards.