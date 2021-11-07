The biggest upset of the first round state playoffs in 2A football took place Friday night in Knappa, where the No. 12-ranked Jefferson Lions held off fifth-ranked Knappa, 12-6.
It was the first loss since Sept. 3 for the Loggers, who came into the game riding a seven-game win streak, highlighted by wins of 41-0, 42-0, 47-7 and 65-0.
Knappa opened Friday's scoring with a six-yard pass from Tanner Jackson to Jacob Ogier in the second quarter.
Jefferson recovered a Knappa fumble later in the quarter, and junior running back Zach Wusstig scored on a 27-yard run just two plays later for a 6-6 tie at halftime.
Knappa senior quarterback Tanner Jackson had a 33-yard run on the final play of the third period, but the Lions intercepted a pass in the end zone on the first play of the fourth.
The Lions proceeded to drive 80 yards in 14 plays, keyed by big pass plays from Jace Aguilar to Elijah Stelly and Trevor Withee, Wusstig added key runs, including a 4-yard touchdown run to cap the drive.
On their only possession in the final quarter, Jackson led the Loggers to the Jefferson 17-yard line with just over two minutes remaining, but a fourth down throw to the end zone was incomplete, and the Lions were able to run out the clock. Jackson finished with 100 yards rushing on 13 carries, as Knappa finished 7-2 overall.
Jefferson forced four turnovers, and will play a quarterfinal game at Coquille Friday.