League champion Banks dominated the spring 2021 Cowapa all-league football awards.
The Braves, who finished 4-0 in league, had the Cowapa’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year (Charles White and Tyler Exline), while coach Cole Linehan shared the Coach of the Year award with Astoria’s Howard Rub, whose team finished at 3-1 in league.
Banks had six players on the first team offense and five on first team defense.
Astoria’s first team selections included senior receiver T.J. Colvin, senior offensive lineman Mike Berger and senior running back Michael Moore on offense; senior linemen Daniel Emerson-Palmer and Alexander Marincovich, senior defensive back Dylan Junes and junior defensive back Rocky Rub on defense. Junes was also the first team punter.
Seaside’s first team members included Lawson Talamantez (junior, tight end), Andrew Teubner (senior, running back), Kaleb Bartel (junior, kicker) and for the second straight season, all three Seaside linebackers (Teubner, Talamantez and Tanner Kraushaar) made first team defense.
At the 3A level, the Coastal Range all-league team included every Warrenton starter, highlighted by Players of the Year Hordie Bodden Bodden and Sam Irwin.
In the 2A Northwest League, Knappa players gained 13 spots on the all-league team.
The upcoming East-West Shrine game on Aug. 7 in Baker City will include three local players on the West roster — Seaside’s Teubner, Irwin of Warrenton and Knappa’s Cameron Miethe.
The annual game, which makes its return after being canceled in 2020, showcases the top 1A-4A seniors in the state from the 2020-21 school year.