Tanner Jackson, Hordie Bodden Bodden

Knappa's Tanner Jackson, left, and Warrenton's Hordie Bodden Bodden may both see action at quarterback Saturday in the annual East-West Shrine football game.

 Gary Henley/The Astorian

Two local players will suit up one last time as high school football players in the annual East-West Shrine game in Baker City, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Baker Stadium.

The game showcases some of the top senior football players in the state from the 2021 season, from the 1A to 5A levels.

