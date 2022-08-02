Knappa's Tanner Jackson, left, and Warrenton's Hordie Bodden Bodden may both see action at quarterback Saturday in the annual East-West Shrine football game.
Two local players will suit up one last time as high school football players in the annual East-West Shrine game in Baker City, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Baker Stadium.
The game showcases some of the top senior football players in the state from the 2021 season, from the 1A to 5A levels.
The roster of 30 players on the West squad includes Warrenton's Hordie Bodden Bodden and Tanner Jackson, of Knappa, both quarterbacks and defensive backs.
Among the 29 alternate players for the West are Joshua Earls, of Warrenton, and Astoria's Trey Woodrich and Brayden Worwood.
Hunter Barber, OL/DL, Amity
Hordie Bodden Bodden, QB/DB, Warrenton
Riley Cantu, QB/DB, Kennedy
Jake Cooper, OL/DL, Milwaukie
Jaden Dolan, RB/DB, Gaston
Charlie Estrada, WR/LB, Dayton
Brayden Foreman, OL/LB, Central
Zak Holsey, QB/DB, Waldport
Tanner Jackson, RB/DB, Knappa
Aiden Johnson, OL/DL, Tillamook
Clancy Koch, RB/DB, St. Paul
Chansse Lee, WR/DB, McKay
Glen Leith-Ross, RB/LB, Corbett
Santi Roque Manzo, OL/DL, Woodburn
Luke McNabb, QB/DB, Scappoose
Dom Montiel, QB/DB, Marshfield
Kyle Nicholson, OL/DL, Toledo
Jesse Parker, OL/DL, Oakland
Logan Person, RB/DB, Dallas
Jacob Preston, RB/LB, Yamhill-Carlton
Isaiah Razo, OL/DL, North Salem
Tanner Relling, OL/DL, Milwaukie
Isaac Schnepp, OL/DL, Cascade
Tyler Seiber, RB/LB, South Albany
Lucas Tuski, RB/LB, Marist
Michael Vereen, OL/DL, Banks
Gabriel Ward, RB/LB, Oakland
Stone Ware, RB/LB, Rainier
Ezra Waterman, LB, Marshfield
Waylon Wolfe, RB/LB, Lebanon
West Alternates (local)
Joshua Earls, WR/DB, Warrenton
Jamar Flippen, RB/DL, Banks
Kenney Tripp, QB/DB, Rainier
Skyler Wallace, RB/LB, Nestucca
Trey Woodrich, WR/DB, Astoria
Brayden Worwood, WR/DB, Astoria
