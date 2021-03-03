Astoria’s season-opening football game at Banks will now be a home game for the Fishermen. Friday’s game will be played at CMH Field at 7 p.m.
The game will also serve as a traditional “Senior Night” for both the Braves and the Fishermen. Only essential event management personnel and two guests per player will be allowed into the stadium. Any person wishing to watch from outside the stadium must remain in their vehicles at all times, due to COIVD-19 restrictions. The game will be broadcast via the Astoria Ford YouTube channel.