Winners of five in a row — and all by lopsided scores — the Knappa Loggers have set themselves up for another deep run into the state playoffs, as they continue to climb the 2A rankings.
Knappa's latest effort was a 47-7 win Friday over Sheridan — Knappa's fourth straight game with 40-plus points.
Logger quarterback Tanner Jackson rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries, and was 7-of-14 passing for 133 yards and two more scores.
Mark Miller ran for 124 yards and two TD's on 16 carries, and Tucker Kinder added 91 combined yards (38 rushing, 53 receiving), with a touchdown and an interception.
Nicolai Ogier rushed for a touchdown, and Jackson threw a 45-yard TD pass to Trevor Ogier with four seconds left in the first half, giving the Loggers a 41-0 lead.
Knappa's offense racked up 486 total yards, and the defense held Sheridan to just 23 on the ground.
“Our offensive line, led by Logan and Carter Morrill, did an incredible job up front, allowing Mark Miller and Nicolai Ogier to rush for 148 combined yards up the middle and three TD’s,” said Knappa coach Chris Jackson. “Homecoming week can get a little hectic sometimes with all the distractions, but everyone did a great job of staying focused and coming in prepared for this game.”
He added, “the coaching staff is very proud of this entire group and what they have been able to accomplish so far. We still have a lot of improvements to make, but they are taking steps in the right direction each and every week.”
The seventh-ranked Loggers have outscored their last two opponents 89-7. That trend should continue later this week against Vernonia, which lost to Naselle Friday, 70-35. Ranked 29th out of 34 teams, Vernonia has lost four straight, including two by forfeit.