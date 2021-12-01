Tanner Jackson, Mark Miller, Knappa football

Part of Knappa's all-league backfield, quarterback Tanner Jackson, left, and running back Mark Miller.

 Gary Henley

The Knappa football team dominated the Northwest All-League awards for yet another season.

The league champion Loggers swept the league's Player of the Year awards, in addition to placing the majority of their starters on the all-league squad.

Senior quarterback Tanner Jackson was the league's Offensive Back of the Year, while Logan Morrill was Offensive Lineman of the Year and Carter Morrill was Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Knappa had a quarterback, two running backs and two receivers on the all-league team, along with three offensive linemen and three linebackers.

Northwest All-League

(Knappa selections)

Offensive Back of the Year: Tanner Jackson

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Logan Morrill

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Carter Morrill

First Team Offense

OL: Carter Morrill, Sr.

OL: Logan Morrill, Sr.

RB: Mark Miller, Sr.

WR: Trevor Ogier, Sr.

QB: Tanner Jackson, Sr.

K: Mark Miller, Sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Carter Morrill, Sr.

DL: Logan Morrill, Sr.

LB: Tanner Jackson, Sr.

DB: Trevor Ogier, Sr.

DB: Tucker Kinder, Jr.

P: Mark Miller, Sr.

Second Team Offense

OL: Treven Moreland, So.

WR: Tucker Kinder, Jr.

Second Team Defense

LB: Joshua Bangs, Jr.

LB: Jacob Morey, Sr.

Honorable Mention

RB: Nicolai Ogier, Sr.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.