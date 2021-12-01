Football: Loggers sweep top league awards The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Dec 1, 2021 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Part of Knappa's all-league backfield, quarterback Tanner Jackson, left, and running back Mark Miller. Gary Henley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Knappa football team dominated the Northwest All-League awards for yet another season.The league champion Loggers swept the league's Player of the Year awards, in addition to placing the majority of their starters on the all-league squad.Senior quarterback Tanner Jackson was the league's Offensive Back of the Year, while Logan Morrill was Offensive Lineman of the Year and Carter Morrill was Defensive Lineman of the Year.Knappa had a quarterback, two running backs and two receivers on the all-league team, along with three offensive linemen and three linebackers.Northwest All-League(Knappa selections)Offensive Back of the Year: Tanner JacksonOffensive Lineman of the Year: Logan MorrillDefensive Lineman of the Year: Carter MorrillFirst Team OffenseOL: Carter Morrill, Sr.OL: Logan Morrill, Sr.RB: Mark Miller, Sr.WR: Trevor Ogier, Sr.QB: Tanner Jackson, Sr.K: Mark Miller, Sr.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterFirst Team DefenseDL: Carter Morrill, Sr.DL: Logan Morrill, Sr.LB: Tanner Jackson, Sr.DB: Trevor Ogier, Sr.DB: Tucker Kinder, Jr.P: Mark Miller, Sr.Second Team OffenseOL: Treven Moreland, So.WR: Tucker Kinder, Jr.Second Team DefenseLB: Joshua Bangs, Jr.LB: Jacob Morey, Sr.Honorable MentionRB: Nicolai Ogier, Sr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Morrill League American Football Sport Tanner Jackson Year Awards Lineman Knappa Logger Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you