A favorite to reach the semifinals or quarterfinals, the Knappa football team came up just one point short Saturday afternoon at Lowell, where the No. 2 ranked Red Devils hung on for a 27-26 win over the Loggers in a Class 2A, 9man first round state playoff game.
Lowell advances to the quarterfinals, while the season comes to a close for Knappa (4-4 overall).
Still, coach Chris Jackson’s Knappa team will again be the league favorite coming back next season.
After starting the season plagued with injuries, the Loggers won four in a row and tied for the Northwest League’s best record at 4-1.
“Our athletes have faced an abnormal amount of adversity, from season-ending injuries to playing their first three games with three different quarterbacks,” said Jackson. “We have had multiple players put into positions last minute they would not normally play, and with an unfair amount of time to properly learn it.
“It makes us extremely proud as a coaching staff to see these kids step up and put their trust in us,” he said. “It would have been very easy for them to lose faith and not trust the process after being shut out our first two games. It’s rewarding as a coach to see them continue to push through the amount of adversity that has been thrown in their face this season.”
Tucker Kinder returned the prior week after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1.
“Missing his athleticism, speed and experience throughout the season definitely made things an uphill battle,” Jackson said. “Joshua Bangs stepped in and took over that leadership role with no hesitation. Nick Rusinovich, Gunner Jenson, Aaron Fuller, Joshua Bangs, Tucker Kinder and Josiah Miller are all graduating this year and it’s going to be a pretty big hit to both our offense and defense.”
The bright side, he said, “is the amount of juniors we have on the team who have a lot of varsity experience. We don’t have very good numbers in the sophomore class, but the athletes we have are solid and have already had a chance to make a positive impact on our team this year.”