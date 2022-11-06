A favorite to reach the semifinals or quarterfinals, the Knappa football team came up just one point short Saturday afternoon at Lowell, where the No. 2 ranked Red Devils hung on for a 27-26 win over the Loggers in a Class 2A, 9man first round state playoff game.

Lowell advances to the quarterfinals, while the season comes to a close for Knappa (4-4 overall).

