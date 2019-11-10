The rematch was 25 points closer than the previous meeting, but Marist still scored the win Friday night in Eugene, where the short-handed Spartans held off Seaside 20-13 in a first round game of the class 4A football state playoffs.
Marist defeated the Gulls 35-3 in a nonleague game Sept. 13 at Broadway Field, but Seaside and the fifth-ranked Spartans played to a 0-0 tie over the final 24 minutes in Friday's playoff, with Marist holding on to a seven-point halftime lead for the final two quarters.
Marist quarterback Max Campbell, who had thrown for 1,938 yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, injured his non-throwing shoulder Oct. 25 in a win against Marshfield. Backup Joey Laing was also hurt against the Pirates and was unable to start.
Both Campbell and Laing saw limited action, but slotback Lucas Patterson got the start at quarterback, and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans, who advance to the quarterfinals against North Marion. The Gulls finish 4-5 overall.
Following a 77-yard run by Brayden Johnson, Seaside was within 13-10 midway through the second quarter, before Patterson scored on a 49-yard run of his own.
Seaside's Kaleb Bartel made field goals of 24 and 32 yards in the first half, his second field goal bringing the Gulls to within 20-13 at halftime.
Seaside held the Spartans to just 2-for-8 on third down conversions for the game, while Marist limited the Gulls to only 63 yards in total offense over the final two quarters.
