SEASIDE — Marist vs. Seaside II certainly didn’t live up to the hype and excitement of last year’s showdown in Eugene.
Somewhere along the line, the rematch just never found the right track.
Maybe it was the eight all-league players the Gulls lost to graduation. Or it could have been the full moon on Friday the 13th. Or maybe it was just Marist running back Lucas Tuski.
More than likely it was a little of all three, but mostly the third choice.
Tuski — Marist’s 6-foot, 235-pound sophomore running back — was tough to stop in the first quarter and even tougher by the fourth, as he ran for four touchdowns in the Spartans’ 35-3 victory over the Gulls.
Marist certainly had a little payback for Seaside, which won 33-22 last season on the Spartans’ home field.
Ranked No. 3 in the state in the latest 4A coaches poll, Marist held all the cards in the rematch. And the ace was Tuski.
The big sophomore finished with 25 carries for 175 yards and four scores, the last being a 71-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans didn’t need much else — although quarterback Max Campbell completed 13-of-20 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Seaside was playing just six days following a Week 1 loss to the Henley Hornets, while the Spartans were coming off a 55-13 win over Sweet Home, in which Campbell threw for 338 yards and six touchdowns, and Tuski rushed for 182 yards.
The numbers were a little less impressive Friday night at Broadway Field, but still got the job done.
Meanwhile, the Gulls couldn’t kick-start their offense, which managed just three points, a 33-yard field goal by Kaleb Bartel in the second quarter.
Other than that, Seaside’s best play was the kickoff return, and even that couldn’t get past the penalties.
The Gulls were penalized seven times for 75 yards, with the flags wiping out more than a few big Seaside plays.
Jake Black was Seaside’s leading ball carrier (10 carries, 41 yards), while Levi Card caught three passes from Ledger Pugh for 27 yards. Gavin Rich added an interception for the Seaside defense, which limited Marist to just seven points in the first half.
The difference came in the second half, when the Spartans collected a total of 12 first downs to Seaside’s three.
The Gulls take to the road for four of their next five games, including back-to-back games at Gladstone and Astoria the next two weeks.
