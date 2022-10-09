The hard luck 2022 season continues for the Astoria Fishermen, who lost a 6-2 decision at Milwaukie in Cowapa League football action Friday.
Astoria falls to 0-6, which includes three losses of four points or less, to go with losses to Banks (No. 3-ranked 3A) and Estacada (No. 8-ranked 4A).
And for the second time this season, the Fishermen ended the game inside the opponent's 5-yard line, with a chance to win the game in the final seconds.
But a fourth-down pass fell incomplete, and the Mustangs escaped with a four-point win.
Milwaukie scored the game's only touchdown early in the second quarter on a 15-yard TD toss from Kaden Harris to Sean O'Neil.
Astoria began the game by recovering the opening kickoff at the Milwaukie 25-yard line, when the Mustangs mistakenly chose not to field the kick.
But the Fishermen drive came up empty, as did the rest of their night. The Milwaukie defense held Astoria to just 163 yards in total offense, which included 22 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Astoria quarterback Niko Boudreau was 10-of-31 passing for 135 yards, with two interceptions.
The Astoria defense was equally tough, with pass interceptions by Boudreau and Jase Junes.
Astoria's only points came in the final minutes, when Harris had the ball knocked out of his hand on a pass attempt from his own end zone. The ball rolled out of the end zone for an Astoria safety with 2:01 left.
Starting the final drive from the Mustang 39, Boudreau moved the Fishermen to the Milwaukie 5, but passes on third and fourth downs were broken up by Milwaukie.
Warriors, Loggers post wins
In Class 3A and 2A football action, Warrenton played a Thursday game at Corbett, where the Warriors easily defeated the winless Cardinals, 61-0.
In a Northwest League contest Friday, visiting Knappa won the Logger Bowl with a 36-35 victory over Vernonia.
After being outscored 71-0 in its first two nonleague games, Knappa improves to 2-1 in league play, a half-game behind Nestucca with two games remaining.