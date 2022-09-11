Astoria crossed the border for a nonleague football game Friday night, as Mark Morris High School hosted the Fishermen at Memorial Stadium in Longview, Washington.

The Monarchs held a slim 7-6 lead in the second quarter, when Mark Morris recovered a fumble and eventually scored on its way to a 28-6 win.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.