The Astoria football team took care of the losing streak the week before, and now the Fishermen are working on a win streak, following a 36-7 Cowapa League victory Friday night at Milwaukie.
Astoria's Michael Moore rushed for 174 yards on just 15 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Fishermen, who improve to 2-1 in league, putting them a half-game behind Banks and Seaside (both 2-0 in league). The Braves and Gulls canceled their scheduled game Friday, while Banks lost a nonleague contest Saturday vs. Mazama, 38-0.
Milwaukie had a rough start in Friday's game, with turnovers on each of its first three possessions. That helped Astoria to a 16-0 lead, with T.J. Colvin and Moore scoring touchdowns.
Milwaukie intercepted a pair of Astoria passes and scored a touchdown midway through the second quarter, cutting Astoria's lead to 16-7, but the Fishermen made a goal line stand late in the first half, and that's as close as the Mustangs would get.
Astoria stuffed the Milwaukie offense in the final two quarters, and the Mustangs could not stop Moore. The senior running back carried the ball on seven of the first eight plays of the second half, in which he had 12 rushes for 129 yards (10.7 yards per carry).
The Fishermen have a good chance of making it three straight wins in Week 4, when Astoria hosts a struggling Valley Catholic team Friday. The Valiants are 0-3 and have been outscored 131-6.