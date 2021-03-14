TAHOLAH, Wash. — Naselle’s football team chalked up its third game in which they held their opponents scoreless.
In defeating Taholah 58-0 Thursday, Naselle didn’t demonstrate quite the fluency of the prior week’s 76-0 win over Northwest Christian.
The Chitwhins had possession of the ball for a significant proportion of the game and the Comets gave up yards on several penalties. But aggressive Naselle tacklers, and some errant pass attempts, prevented the home team from getting on the scoreboard.
Five first-half touchdowns, all but one with two successful extra points, meant the 40-point running clock “mercy rule” kicked in when Naselle made its first score of the second half. As in prior weeks, the points were scored by brothers Jimmy and Joey Strange with four and three touchdowns respectively, working well again with senior quarterback Warren Wirkkala.
One potentially dark note for the Comets was an injury to Jimmy Strange, this year’s senior captain, who sat out much of last season with a hamstring issue. He appeared to suffer a leg problem while running in a touchdown from his own half. He spent the final seven minutes off the field and the Comets did not score again.
Naselle’s 2021 record stands at 5-0 going into the final week of the curtailed season.
The Comets began with a 46-0 win over Mossyrock, losing three-touchdown hero Kolten Lindstrom to a season-ending injury. They then beat Winlock 38-14, overcame Ocosta 52-12 and walloped Northwest Christian 76-0.
Although there will be no state championship under current WIAA arrangements, a home season finale is planned against Mossyrock, 6 p.m. Thursday.